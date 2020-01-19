Man dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after officers say a speeding Tesla crashed and burst into flames in Pleasanton Saturday night.Police say one man was killed in the incident. His identity has not been released.The crash was reported around 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Las Positas Boulevard and Hacienda Drive.The Tesla Model S was driving southbound, lost control at the intersection, and ran into a traffic sign and concrete wall at an apartment complex, police said.It was the only car involved and no one else was injured, officials say.When officers arrived, the car was on fire. They say the car took out a traffic signal before ultimately crashing into the sign.The victim's identity is not being released, but police say it was a man driving the vehicle.Officers from the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate and it hasn't been determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.Portions of West Las Positas Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive have been closed for several hours and remain closed at this time.Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at 925-931-5100.