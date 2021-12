Suspicious Death at Tesla Factory https://t.co/tdtQFkMhqg — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) December 14, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a death at the Tesla factory parking lot in Fremont Monday.Authorities say at around 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department personnel responded to Tesla on a report of a subject down in the parking lot.Firefighters provided medical aid and later pronounced the subject deceased.Fremont Police Homicide Investigators are on the scene and have taken over the investigation.