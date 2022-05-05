'Test to Treat' COVID-19 site opening at College of San Mateo

A "Test to Treat" site opens at the College of San Mateo on Thursday.
It's part of a federal initiative to get you tested and on antiviral medication - if you qualify.
Just like the COVID test sites you have seen over the past two years, this one will be a bit different, adding one more step to the process.
People who test positive for COVID-19 can possibly be treated for the virus. If they qualify, the patient will receive a prescription for COVID-19 treatment.
Officials say they can fill the prescription at the site.
Test to Treat is a federal program with more than two dozen of sites within 50 miles of San Francisco, according to its website.
There are also Test to Treat sites at CVS stores in Burlingame, San Bruno and Foster City.
COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased in San Mateo County in the last month.