texas news

Last day of 2021 and Texas is raining fish-- literally

EMBED <>More Videos

Texarkana, Texas is raining fish on the last day of 2021.

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Last day of 2021 and Texas is raining fish -- literally.

Texas has seen record breaking heat and a record freeze in 2021. So instead of raining cats and dogs, one part of the state may have rained...fish?

Residents of Texarkana, Texas reported seeing fish falling from the sky and landing in their yards.

The city of Texarkana posted on Facebook, "2021 is pulling out all the tricks... including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn't a joke."

How does this happen? Fish can get swept up in waterspouts or drafts and fly into our lawns during storms.

While it's uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustontexas newstexasweatherrain
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Jan. 6 committee believes 'strategy' text was sent by Rick Perry
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News