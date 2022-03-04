New '20/20' special decodes mysteries of Heaven's Gate cult, largest mass suicide on American soil

The extraordinary Diane Sawyer Event Special premieres Friday night, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate'

It remains the largest mass suicide ever on American soil: In 1997, 39 people in Rancho Santa Fe, California, took their own lives because they believed a UFO would carry them to a higher level of existence for all eternity.

Among the dead were nurses, veterans and even a valedictorian who left their daily lives, careers, families, friends and even young children behind for the Heaven's Gate cult.

In a new two-hour special edition of "20/20," ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and team decode the mysteries of the cult and examine the secrets of its compelling leader, Marshall Applewhite. Watch the trailer in the media player above.

In 1997, Sawyer had the exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group before the tragedy to serve as a messenger to the world. Twenty-three years later, Sawyer interviewed him again.

The special features exclusive never-before-seen tapes and intimate audio recordings of Applewhite, his followers, interviews with former members emerging from the shadows, loved ones of deceased followers and authorities who worked on the grisly case. Two survivors also share their experiences in the cult for the very first time.

"The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate" airs on "20/20" Friday, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
diane sawyerabcu.s. & worldcult
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands of Bay Area Ukrainians look to go home to fight Russia
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Show More
OPD searching for answers in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Big SF companies pledge to bring workers back to office in March
Power restored to East Bay residents after unexplained PG&E outage
More TOP STORIES News