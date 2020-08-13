Food & Drink

Too early for fall? Pumpkin spice season starts next week at Dunkin'

Pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever at Dunkin'.

The chain is rolling out its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, espresso, doughnuts and muffins next week.

Dunkin' is also adding new offerings to the menu this year including a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai Latte.



Other seasonal items include Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins, a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Stuffed Bagel Minis, and Steak & Cheese Rollups.

RELATED: Turkey Dinner candy corn now available with all the trimmings

There is also Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon flavored with maple sugar seasoning.

Dunkin says all of these fall menu items will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide by August 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallbusinessdunkin'doughnutsu.s. & worldrestaurantdunkin' donutspumpkin spiceconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Massive brush fire erupts near Lake Hughes, burns homes
Fewer than 1M sought jobless aid for 1st time in 20 weeks
$300 unemployment benefit is 'inadequate,' Newsom says
Video: CA officer saves man from being struck by train
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Which countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first?
SFPD unveils new BLM sign for display at every station
SJ schools deal with tech issues on first day back
Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases among kids are infrequent
More TOP STORIES News