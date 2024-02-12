'The Golden Bachelorette' announced for fall 2024

Casting has yet to be announced.

The "Golden" couple has made their relationship official and Gerry and Theresa are now married!

Good news for Bachelor Nation: "The Golden Bachelorette" has officially been announced.

On the heels of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finding love on the debut season of "The Golden Bachelor," fans will get to see what ABC describes as "one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years" this fall.

No casting has been announced yet for "The Golden Bachelorette."

The network touted the success of "The Golden Bachelor" in its announcement of the new series, noting that viewership after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms reached 43.4 million. On top of that, the show was ABC's No. 1 unscripted series of the season and the No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

On top of this, ABC also announced a new season of "The Bachelorette" to air this summer.

A lead for the 21st season of the original spinoff of "The Bachelor" has yet to be revealed.

