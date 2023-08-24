San Francisco hotel celebrates 100 years of Green Goddess dressing

San Francisco's legendary Palace Hotel threw a sensational 100th birthday party for one of its beloved creations, the Green Goddess dressing.

Very few of us may realize this, but the popular salad dressing was created at the venerable downtown hotel.

It's creamy, fresh and lip-smackingly delicious.

The dressing was the creation of chef Phillip Roemer at the Palace in 1923.

He was cooking a banquet to honor George Arliss, the starring actor in the hit play "The Green Goddess" - thus the name.

At Wednesday's birthday bash, some of his descendants stopped by to honor the man who started it all.

"The original one used a lot of mayonnaise and anchovies - the ones now in the store are pretty different than back then because the anchovies would have turned a lot of people off," grandson Gregory Roemer said.

Here are some folks you may recognize - Kumasi Aaron and Jobina Fortson from ABC7 Mornings.

They took part in a two-course lunch with its signature crab salad lathered in the creamy goodness of Greed Goddess.

There was also an emerald-colored birthday cake to add to festivities.

Mayor London Breed also declared the day "Green Goddess Day" in the city through a proclamation.

