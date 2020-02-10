Arts & Entertainment

The Academy Museum of Motion Picture's museum honors Hollywoods past and future

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Spring came early to Hollywood this year, just in time for an early Oscar show. That means the pace of preparations had to be quicker, and the red carpet had to be ready that much sooner.

On Sunday the stars walked a gauntlet as long as a city block.

Just upstairs in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, the Oscar nominees gathered on January 27 for lunch. Many are members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is divided into branches by the jobs they do. The Actors Branch is the largest.

Laura Dern is a second-generation member, the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

"The history of the Academy and its archives have been a great love of mine as someone who was raised by parents who were a big part of the Actors Branch," she said.

Dern is favored to win her first Oscar this year for her supporting role as a divorce attorney in "Marriage Story," but she's also on the Academy's Board of Governors and points to an exciting new project as evidence of the organizations' vitality.

"There's an amazing museum that the Academy will be opening next year that will hold many of the stories and the history of cinema, and I think that's going to be incredible," she said.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles' Miracle Mile District is being run by Bill Kramer, most recently VP of Development at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, who is returning to a project he helped start. Kramer helped raise the initial funds for The Academy Museum expected to cost $388 million.

It has been decades in the making, a gleam in the eye of Hollywood now being realized.

Here is the whole history of the movies in an historic building that once housed a department store, and connected to it is a sphere containing a state-of-the-art movie theater. On top of that is a terrace with a striking view of the famed Hollywood Sign.

The Academy Museum is designed to appeal to fans and casual moviegoers and everyone in between: the same big crowd that will be watching the Oscar Show on Sunday night.

The museum will open to the public later this year on Monday, Dec. 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardshollywood
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News