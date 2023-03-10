Oscar nominated short 'The Red Suitcase' offers timely look at women in the Muslim world

The Oscar nominated short film "The Red Suitcase" was created to highlight the battle for freedom for women in Iran. Since its release, Cyrus Neshvad's film has become a strong voice for those who have been voiceless for years.

In a span of about 17 minutes, "The Red Suitcase" tells the story of an Iranian teenager sent to Luxembourg by her father to marry an older man she has never met. Cyrus Neshvad is the film's director, producer and co-writer.

"But the idea that she's in domination of two men--the patriarchal father and the other man who said, 'You will be my wife' so she has to go away against the domination of the man which is what, for what the women in Iran are fighting right now. The young generation is fighting for this freedom," said Neshvad.

Women in Iran have been protesting for more than five months, ever since a woman there was reportedly arrested for wearing her hijab in an improper manner, a violation of Iran's mandatory dress code. She died while in custody. Police say she had a heart attack. Her family believes she was beaten by officers following her arrest.

"Finally, we have some visibility on what's really happening in Iran to the woman because when we finished the movie, it was not well-known what's going on in Iran." said Neshvad.

The filmmaker says the title was always "The Red Suitcase"... for a reason.

"The suitcase had a very important significance. I wanted the red suitcase to be her heart so I put a lot of tender stuff inside to put her heart," said Neshvad. "And when we were playing, I told her to keep the red suitcase here, where is the heart, like this. So that's why I knew it should be red."