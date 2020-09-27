vote 2020

East Bay native Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

NEW YORK -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Sunday that he is endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The actor, who was born in Hayward, said he believes Biden and Harris are the best to lead the country in the "most critical election our country has seen in decades."

Johnson said he has voted for Democrats and Republicans in the past, but for his first-ever public endorsement, he believes in the Biden/Harris ticket.

"Now this is something that I've certainly not done in the past, so I'm gonna go big," Johnson said about pushing the political conversation forward.

He went on to share more about the conversation he had with Biden and Harris and how they plan to earn the respect of the American people.



"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Biden responded to Johnson's endorsement and thanked him for his support.

"You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It's about decency. It's about electing leaders who tell the truth," Biden said on Twitter.



