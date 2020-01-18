building a better bay area

Smash & grab victim thrilled to be reunited with backpack thanks to Uptown Downtown Oakland

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There was the crime, a smash and grab on the streets of Oakland.

However, the victim says good intent on the part of a city agency reunited her with her backpack.

Vanessa D'Ambrosio was working the night of Dec. 18 when her backpack was stolen in a smash and grab robbery.

The backpack contained a wallet filled with gift cards, an iPhone, and most disturbingly to her a folder of papers for refinancing her mortgage.

RELATED: 2 arrested after man killed while trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks

She was shocked to see her window smashed out and the backpack was gone.

That same night, ambassadors with Uptown Downtown Oakland community benefit districts found her discarded backpack.

Ambassador Levan Turner said, "I seen a backpack tucked behind a bush so I pulled it out and I seen it had a lot of content in there."

The very next day after some online detective work, the smash and grab victim was reunited with her backpack and at least her paperwork.

"I tried to hand him money. He said no no no I can't accept that. So I jumped out of the car. I was filled with emotion and gratitude and I went up to him and held his hands and said thank you, thank you so much," D'Ambrosio said.

RELATED: 'I don't want to die': Man shot during yet another violent Oakland laptop robbery

The ambassadors do far more than just recovering stolen property using social media. They do cleanups, plant landscaping over 82 square blocks along Broadway.

Uptown Downtown's program director Andrew Jones said they have 30 full-time ambassadors working seven days a week, 24 hours a day. He added, "the work they do in downtown Oakland, it impacts tens of thousands of people annually".

"I think they're under-recognized. I think there are good people like Uptown Downtown Oakland and Charles Taylor and Levan and we don't speak enough about them," D'Ambrosio said.

Uptown Downtown is supported by property taxes in Oakland to "fill in the gaps".

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtheftbuilding a better bay areabreak insmash and grab
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
JP Morgan CEO says SF isn't 'that bad' despite complaints about conference
Dan Ashley moderates discussion on mental health, youth, criminal justice
San Jose P.D. sees recruitment success
Mayor wants answers after SamTrans appears to be dropping off homeless in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
1-year-old released after kidnapping in Santa Cruz
Woman killed after being hit by car in East Oakland, police say
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
EXCLUSIVE: Contractor accused of bilking Bay Area residents faces 11-count indictment
SFO, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Fans gearing up for Sunday's NFC Championship in Santa Clara
Show More
49ers gear selling out as fans prepare for NFC Championship game
49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky would've slept on a bathroom floor to be an NFL punter
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
Former SF DA Terence Hallinan dies at 83
Teen uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in South Bay
More TOP STORIES News