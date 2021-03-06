Great America, Discovery Kingdom prepare for reopening under latest CA COVID-19 guidelines

The gates at California's Great America have been shut since New Year's Eve 2019 when their season ended. The opening date in March 2020 was indefinitely postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified.
In January 2021, their website had announced an opening date of May 22. Though, in a statement, a spokesperson said they are now "looking forward to seeing the specific details and guidelines in the coming weeks that will help inform our plans for reopening."
RELATED: 'Take me out to the ballpark!': Bay Area baseball teams preparing to welcome back fans
In Vallejo, officials at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom said they were pleased by the announcement. They have been allowing visitors inside since July of 2020, but only for some of their animal exhibits.
"Our team members are eager to welcome guests back to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom with a full complement of our world-class coasters, rides, and animals in a safe, outdoor environment. An official opening date will be posted on our website and social channels in the near future," wrote the spokesperson.
The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has also been partially open, though rides like the iconic Giant Dipper have remained closed.
RELATED: CA to allow theme parks like Disneyland, live shows to reopen at reduced capacity as early as April 1
Spokesperson Kris Reyes told ABC7, "we are encouraged by the State's revised framework that will allow amusement parks to open rides and attractions in a safe manner for employees and guests."
However, at this time they did not have a timetable for reopening their rides and attractions.
RELATED: COVID-19 live updates: California's Great America set to reopen theme park in May
The new guidelines from the state will allow theme parks to operate at 15% capacity when the county is in the red tier. That will increase to 25% in the orange tier and 35% in the yellow tier. Outdoor rides like roller coasters will be allowed to operate. Indoor rides will have further restrictions on capacity. For now, only California residents will be able to make reservations.
The California Attractions and Parks Association released a statement saying, "today's announcement from the Newsom Administration is very encouraging news for California's amusement parks. Parks now have a framework to safely and responsibly reopen. We appreciate the Administration's willingness to work with the State's theme parks on the finer details of the plan so parks can responsibly reopen soon, putting people safely back to work and reinvigorating local economies."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic