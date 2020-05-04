Society

'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is looking for "neutral" face masks for the city's officers, in order to defuse tensions after officers patrolled a May Day protest in controversial masks emblazoned with the "thin blue line" flag.

The police union ordered and distributed the masks emblazoned with black-and-white American flag with a blue stripe across the middle. The symbol is associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, a display of unity among police officers in response to the national Black Lives Matter movement.

A retired civil rights lawyer told the San Francisco Chronicle the masks, which also includes the logo for the San Francisco Police Officers Association, violate a long-standing policy that bars police from expressing political opinions while wearing their uniforms.

RELATED: U.S. essential workers hold May Day strike, demand time off, hazard pay

"The thin blue line is a political symbol," John Crew said. "And it's a POA-branded mask. It's like wearing a political button."

The police union president, Tony Montoya, said the union had shown the masks to Scott's command staff, and several of them had asked for more than one. The blue line "represents law enforcement's separation of order and chaos," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoblack lives matterface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirussfpdamerican flagu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide COVID-19 update on further reopening CA
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Coronavirus: Marin County to offer free testing in San Rafael
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News