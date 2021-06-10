Job Hunting with Jobina: Think Together is hiring hundreds of educators

"(We will) kind of heal some of the scars, emotionally and mentally from the pandemic and also reengage with learning in-person," Randy Barth, Think Together founder and CEO, said.
Think Together plans to hire 300 new program leaders and site coordinators across the state, and about 50 in the Bay Area for their Summer 2021 programs. Their Bay Area office is located in Milpitas.
"These program leaders work directly in the classroom setting with about 12 to 20 students depending on what the ratio is in the classroom setting," Rupa Patel, Strategic Projects Specialist for Human Capital at Think Together, said. "The great thing about Think Together is we're always looking for internal growth opportunities. A lot of the people that are in our director positions currently, did start out as program leaders."
Site coordinators will also work with students.
"Those are the ones that are also on the school site that will receive the afterschool programs occurring and facilitating at their school site," Patel continued.
Think Together programs include subjects like STEM education, sports and recreation, and learning loss recovery. The team covers many other subjects as well. Barth told ABC7 News that he needs to hire "kid magnets" with a desire for purposeful work.
"Even if you're retired and not thinking about this line of work, if you're someone of who might have been a community volunteer, or someone who really wants to make a difference in their community, now is the time. We're that vehicle to meet that need for the kids."
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Think Together
Position: Program Leaders and Site Coordinators
For more information, visit ThinkTogether.org