'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' is an uplifting comeback story like no other

ByKristen Sze and Julian Glover KGO logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 7:36PM
'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' is comeback story like no other
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," currently playing in San Francisco, is being billed as an uplifting comeback story like no other.

The show tells a tale of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock and roll.

Two women who share the lead role in the musical's national tour, Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" on Tuesday.

You can watch their full interview in the video player above.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" runs Aug. 1 through Aug. 27 at Golden Gate Theatre. You can buy tickets here.

