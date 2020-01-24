Society

Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies

While apps made dating easier, Tinder is now trying to make dating safer.

Its app, responsible for approximately 1 million dates a week, now has a panic button in case dates turn dangerous, its parent company Match Group announced Thursday.

Tinder partnered with Noonlight, a safety app that tracks users' locations and sends that information to emergency services when an alarm on the app is triggered.

"This is going to make people feel safer, especially women," said Julie Spira, author of "The Perils of Cyber-Dating." "Women get very nervous about going on dates with people they've never met before, so this takes it a step further."

Users who linked Noonlight to their Tinder profiles will be able to tell the app when they're going on a date.

If a user feels unsafe, she can quickly tap on a button on the app or keep her thumb on an icon if she's unsure: Once she lets go, she have 10 seconds to enter a pin before that silent alarm goes off. Then, the app's GPS would guide authorities to the scene.

The new safety measure is a welcome addition for daters across the globe, as dating apps have long faced criticism for failing to protect their users from harassment, sexual assault and abuse.

"Online dating and dating apps -- they're the number one way couples are meeting ... if something does happen, and it goes south, you have the ability to push that panic button, and that panic button will send a warning and a message that you could be in danger," Spira said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysafetydatingtindersafe datingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News