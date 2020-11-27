good news

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore to appear on GQ cover; 100-year-old World War II veteran named 1 of 'Men of the Year'

A now-famous World War II veteran from England has been dubbed one of GQ magazine's "Men of the Year."

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore is 100-years-old. Earlier this year, he raised millions of dollars for Britain's health service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, by walking laps in his garden.

Moore initially wanted to raise just over $1,200 by walking ten laps per day in early April.

But within just 24 hours, he smashed his target, and raised more than $14 million.

Since then, Moore has been knighted, has a best-selling book and even signed a movie deal.

Next year, he'll be the oldest person to be featured on the cover of GQ, which honored him with the "inspiration" category.
