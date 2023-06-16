Tornado hits northern Texas as watches issued in South, severe weather outbreak continues: Latest

Meanwhile, dangerous, triple-digit heat is also baking the South. -- Twenty million Americans from Kansas to Florida are on alert Thursday for severe weather, including tornadoes, intense wind and huge hail.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of Oklahoma and parts of northern Texas.

A destructive tornado was confirmed in Perryton, in northern Texas, Thursday evening. The north and east sides of the small town saw significant damage, with trailer houses destroyed and communication towers downed, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC News. One fatality has been confirmed and more than 75 people were being treated at the local hospital, he said.

Ochiltree General Hospital, the area hospital, is operating on generators amid widespread power outages, hospital spokesperson Amie Marrufo told ABC News.

A tornado watch was also in effect Thursday afternoon from Mobile, Alabama, to Albany, Georgia, to Tallahassee, Florida.

Severe storms, Thursday.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued in Brunswick, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Georgia and Alabama are also getting slammed with heavy rain and flooding. More than 7 inches of rain hit Albany, Georgia, over the last 24 hours.

This comes after Wednesday storms brought massive hail and powerful winds to Mississippi and at least 10 reported tornadoes to Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

A tornado forms on June 14, 2023, in Blakely, Ga. Officials from Texas to Georgia are reporting damaging winds and possible tornadoes as a powerful storm system crosses the South. Rand McDonald via AP

The Plains are also bracing for rough weather, with a severe thunderstorm watch issued in parts of southeastern Colorado and southwestern Kansas. Residents in the region should expect dangerous winds up to 80 mph, hail up to 4 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes.

More storms are expected Friday from Colorado to the Gulf Coast, with damaging winds and hail the main threat. Severe storms are also possible Friday afternoon and evening from Virginia to New Jersey.

Severe threat alerts.

Meanwhile, dangerous, triple-digit heat is baking the South. Record-high temperatures are possible over the next few days in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and New Orleans.