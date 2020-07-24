Caught on camera: Man gives Nazi salute, woman shouts 'white lives matter' during racist encounter in SoCal

One of the victims wrote on Instagram, "Today on my 25th birthday I was a victim of racism and so was my boyfriend who is black. We were being harassed for miles."
By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. -- A nasty, racist encounter in Torrance was caught on camera as a Black couple was abused at a red light by a white man and woman yelling, "Only white lives matter!"

The incident happened Wednesday.

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

In the video a white woman can be seen giving obscene gestures with both hands to the Black couple in their car, exclaiming "white lives matter (expletive)" and then "only white lives matter."

Then a man with her is seen extending his arm in a Nazi salute.

The woman who posted the video to Instagram says their car was struck by the other couple.

It's not clear if anything initially triggered the exchange.

Torrance police say they are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

