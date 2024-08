PHOTOS: Capturing solar eclipse from Bay Area, across the US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes were on the sky Monday. Thousands of people from around the world flocked to locations in the path of totality. Here's a look at images from Monday's rare solar eclipse from around the Bay Area and across the U.S. and Canada.

1 of 25 This is an image of the partial solar eclipse from Milpitas, Calif. on Monday, April 8, 2024. Ron Ramos

