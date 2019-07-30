Town hall meeting in San Francisco talks gun violence after Gilroy shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The impact of the Gilroy shootings is being felt across the Bay Area. It quickly became the topic of a Town Hall meeting in San Francisco surrounding youth violence. There were prayers for the victims."Two little children, one young man, they're gone," said Reverend Amos Brown.A town hall meeting at Third Baptist Church, about youth violence in San Francisco, was scheduled long before a gunman opened fire at Gilroy's Garlic Festival-- but that quickly became a focus for many.Donald Greene and his Wife Uzuri brought their granddaughter Shatia."That could have been one of our grandchildren-- what's the mindset of these young men and women who are shooting at people," asked Uzuri Pease-Greene who lives in San Francisco.There were no easy answers to ending gun violence. Reverend Amos Brown prays it will stop."America is about to lose its soul. We're here to make sure we turn this litany of violence around," said Brown.Reverend Brown says one of his own parishioner's grandchildren were at the garlic festival when the shooting started, they weren't hurt.