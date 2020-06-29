Coronavirus California

Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD -- A woman is telling her side of the story after going on a tirade for being asked to wear a face mask in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.

She says the angry encounter started in response to a customer who harassed her because she wasn't wearing a mask.

"Right away he started using obscenities at me, saying 'f you,'" she says.

The woman, who asked ABC7 not to use her name, says she called a Trader Joe's store in Toluca Lake and was given permission by the manager to come in and shop without a facial covering. But she claims she mistakenly went to North Hollywood where another manager told her she would make an exception allowing her to buy groceries without a mask on that day only.

The confrontation happened when she started shopping.

"I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he's a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defense," she says.

The woman says she does not regret what she said during the encounter.

"Unlike whatever lies they are putting out there, I had no political agenda. I had nothing. They might use whatever else I said later in my anger, it doesn't matter. What happened to me should not be happening to anyone else," she says.

The woman declined to give any details about her medical condition.

ABC7 reached out to Trader Joe's about this story and is waiting for a response.

Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in North Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth hollywoodlos angeles countyface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirustrader joe'scaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask in Belmont restaurant
COVID-19 update: LA County bars must close
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Gov, Newsom orders bars in 7 CA counties to close, recommends in 8 others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask in Belmont restaurant
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Fliers targeting BLM supporters found on sidewalk in Martinez, police say
Governor orders bars in 7 CA counties to close, recommends closures in others
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH MONDAY: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
Show More
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Amazon buys Foster City based self-driving startup
Remdesivir becomes first drug recommended to treat COVID-19 in Europe
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from flag
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
More TOP STORIES News