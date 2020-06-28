Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in Hollywood

A shopper recorded the incident inside the store on Friday.
The woman in the video was angry after being questioned about why she was not wearing a mask.
Masks are required in California, but how are they enforced?
Los Angeles residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public and inside stores and other businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Other shoppers reacted to the video.
"I feel a little bad that people are getting shamed and she has a medical condition so she can't wear a mask. On the other hand, we know now that the mask is helping to stop the spread, so we should, especially when we're in lines and in places, we need to be more mindful," said shopper Sigrid Matthews.
"I think you should still wear a mask just for the safety of others, especially for the elderly and kids," said shopper Jessica Govea.
ABC7 reached out to Trader Joe's for comment about the incident but has not heard back yet.
