All lanes of southbound I-880 now open in Hayward after fatal crash involving motorcycle

**Sig Alert** fatal crash on SB 880 near Tennyson, 3 left lanes blocked, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/kpliC8pTRR — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 3, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes are now open on southbound I-880 in Hayward after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and several vehicles near Tennyson Rd. Wednesday morning.The CHP says that the motorcycle was lane splitting when it hit the back of a truck. The rider was then ejected from his motorcycle and was hit by at least one other vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Traffic is backed up for miles and drivers should expect delays for several hours.