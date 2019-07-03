Traffic

All lanes of southbound I-880 now open in Hayward after fatal crash involving motorcycle

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes are now open on southbound I-880 in Hayward after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and several vehicles near Tennyson Rd. Wednesday morning.

The CHP says that the motorcycle was lane splitting when it hit the back of a truck. The rider was then ejected from his motorcycle and was hit by at least one other vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is backed up for miles and drivers should expect delays for several hours.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichaywardi 880fatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News