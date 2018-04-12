All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity

Sig Alert cancelled, all lanes of NB 680 have reopened at Treat Blvd. Still have delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/pav2M5SAQN — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) April 12, 2018

All northbound I-680 lanes have reopened at Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek after police activity blocked lanes early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The alert, issued just before 5 a.m., and freeway was reopened at before 5:45 a.m.No further information was immediately available.