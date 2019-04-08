Traffic

BART train strikes, kills person at El Cerrito del Norte station

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- A BART train struck and killed a person at the El Cerrito del Norte station Monday morning, a spokesman for the transit agency said.

The Warm Springs-bound train struck the person shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the station at 6400 Cutting Blvd., BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The collision initially prompted the closure of the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations. Both stations have since reopened.

The identity of the person killed by the train has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficel cerritorichmondmass transitcommutingbart
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News