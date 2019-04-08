BART train strikes, kills person at El Cerrito del Norte station

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- A BART train struck and killed a person at the El Cerrito del Norte station Monday morning, a spokesman for the transit agency said.The Warm Springs-bound train struck the person shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the station at 6400 Cutting Blvd., BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.The collision initially prompted the closure of the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations. Both stations have since reopened.The identity of the person killed by the train has not been released.