FERRY

Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry

A ferry boat is seen operating between Angel Island and Tiburon in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
The ferry run between Tiburon and Angel Island is likely to be the most contested one mile of water in California. For 59 years, it's been a family affair.

"I always wanted to be in boats. Be a captain." At age 23, Sam McDonogh has achieved it. He's generation number five of the last family-owned ferry service on San Francisco Bay.

RELATED: Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel

Generation number four, however, is upset. "This is unfortunate and unworkable," said his mother, known around Tiburon as Captain Maggie. She's a local institution now battling the California Department of Parks after they put a 20 year contract for the ferry run out for bid.

While the much larger Blue and Gold fleet did make a bid and could win it, Maggie did not, accusing the state of asking for too much.


"They had us building ramps and maintaining ramps on Angel Island that is the state's responsibility in taking care of restrooms," she said. "They had us doing work to our docks in Tiburon that would be exclusive for their state parks staff."

Maggie has an entire community's support in Tiburon. The Ferry draws people there. Tiburon values long-term relationships. They, and local representatives, have applied pressure to restart the process.

RELATED: Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area

"We don't need to get rid of all the small businesses that have been part of the Bay Area for generations. We need to make sure we can celebrate them. They need to thrive and succeed," said Assemblyman Marc Levine at a gathering, Monday.

California State Parks has said little since all this began. Captain Maggie, however, remains determined. No matter what happens, she says. The ferry will keep running. "They can't stop this. We have been doing this for. Long time. The contract is not exclusive. We will continue to support the community as long as it supports us.

The California Department of Parks may have another opinion on that, but they are receiving pressure. Just today, the department received a letter from the California State Lands Commission, urging Parks to put the issue on hold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficferrypublic transportationsan francisco baygolden gate bridgemarin countyconstructiondevelopmentboatsparkTiburon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
FERRY
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
25 injured when Mexican ferry explodes after docking
Sausalito, Bridge District agree on new ferry dock plan
More ferry
TRAFFIC
Where to park? Unfinished San Jose 'bikeway' project confuses drivers
Climate conference creates traffic gridlock in San Francisco
Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
San Francisco police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
East Bay leaders urge veto of BART housing bill
Washington Post reporter details Kavanaugh allegations
SJ's homeless tent village hoping for new site
Florence death toll rises to 31 as storm heads northeast, flooding spreads
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps
Show More
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford expected to testify in public hearing
SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger
Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More News