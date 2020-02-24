building a better bay area

BART Week 2020: Building a Better Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is an integral part to building a better Bay Area. It's our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system.

CONTACT US: Have a question, comment or concern about BART? We want to know

For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents, it's the cheapest, fastest, and most reliable form of mass transportation.

When BART is healthy, more people ride, which means less people on the roads, making its success important to every commuter in the Bay Area.

But BART riders often complain about lack of cleanliness, worry about crime and share their concern about the homeless who ride the system, among other issues.

In fact, the agency has seen a dramatic decrease in ridership over the past five years, with nearly 10 million fewer passengers on nights and weekends.

We're digging deeper into the challenges facing the transit agency, what riding on BART is really like right now, what they are doing right and what customers say they can do better.

OTHER BART RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscooaklandrichmondfremontdublinwalnut creekbuilding a better bay areatrain safetytransportationcommutingtrainsbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Majority of Bay Area residents say quality of life is getting worse
BART police release report on enforcement data
Earthquake preparedness: CA program grants funds to retrofit older homes
North Bay senator proposes toll add to Hwy 37
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Missing Palo Alto couple found: Marin Co. search team speaks out on miracle rescue
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
AccuWeather forecast: More robust warming trend this week, record highs possible
Show More
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Video: Brazen thief steals from SF businesses
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Jussie Smollett in court Monday on new charges in connection with alleged attack
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
More TOP STORIES News