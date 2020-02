BART Week 2020: Building a Better Bay Area

OTHER BART RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is an integral part to building a better Bay Area . It's our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system.For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents, it's the cheapest, fastest, and most reliable form of mass transportation.When BART is healthy, more people ride, which means less people on the roads, making its success important to every commuter in the Bay Area.But BART riders often complain about lack of cleanliness, worry about crime and share their concern about the homeless who ride the system, among other issues.In fact, the agency has seen a dramatic decrease in ridership over the past five years, with nearly 10 million fewer passengers on nights and weekends.We're digging deeper into the challenges facing the transit agency, what riding on BART is really like right now, what they are doing right and what customers say they can do better.