A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: BART Week 2020
But many riders complain about the lack of cleanliness, share their worries about crime and express concern about the homeless on the transit system.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters, so we held our first Day on BART event in 2019, after the agency's rider satisfaction survey was released.
Now we're going back one year later to see what has changed or improved.
We're sending several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they see and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
Amy Hollyfield (Morning Commute)
Standing room only at 5:03am on the BART train leaving Pittsburg. pic.twitter.com/7D5SUV7wOX— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 25, 2020
This is the connector train that leaves Antioch at 4:48am. These riders have to transfer to a regular BART train in Pittsburg- watch as they hustle to get a seat. Big crowd for first train of the day. pic.twitter.com/1LgBm0QeyF— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 25, 2020
This is Marvin Graddy, he’s been riding BART for 8 years. He has thoughts on the agency’s performance. pic.twitter.com/tdeGS8JMlY— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 25, 2020
Day on Bart! Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/TkaG8yWqbu— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 25, 2020
Juan Carlos Guerrero (Morning Commute)
4:58 am: This is @JuanCarlosABC7 at Daly City Bart. Plenty of parking at this time of the morning but paying for parking was an issue. Cash only? No bills over $5? It took a bit to find the exact change but we finally paid. pic.twitter.com/eyiDV8lnSe— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 25, 2020
Luz Pena (Midday Commute)
Ken Miguel (Midday Commute)
Cornell Barnard (Evening/Late Night Commute)
Dan Noyes (Evening/Late Night Commute)
