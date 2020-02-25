BART

A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest and most reliable form of mass transportation.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: BART Week 2020

But many riders complain about the lack of cleanliness, share their worries about crime and express concern about the homeless on the transit system.

ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters, so we held our first Day on BART event in 2019, after the agency's rider satisfaction survey was released.

Now we're going back one year later to see what has changed or improved.

We're sending several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they see and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.

Amy Hollyfield (Morning Commute)






Juan Carlos Guerrero (Morning Commute)



Luz Pena (Midday Commute)
Ken Miguel (Midday Commute)
Cornell Barnard (Evening/Late Night Commute)
Dan Noyes (Evening/Late Night Commute)

