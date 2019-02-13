BART

A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters

EMBED </>More Videos

A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters (1 of 7)

A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters

ABC7 News wants to digger deeper into the challenges facing BART, so we sent our staffers to ride every BART line.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART is our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest, and most reliable form of mass transportation.

VOTE: How would you rate BART as a transportation agency?

But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: BART Week

ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.

RELATED: New report shows BART approval rating hits record low

We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.

COMMUTE CHALLENGE: This might be the fastest way around the Bay

Take a look at their journeys here:

Amy Hollyfield (Antioch-Daly City)
Juan Carlos Guerrero (Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton)
Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
Ken Miguel (Daly City-Warm Springs)
Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Dan Noyes (Richmond-Warm Springs)

Take a look at more stories and videos about BART.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTcommutingtransportationbuilding a better bay areatrainsSan FranciscoOaklandRichmondFremontDublinWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like
A Day On BART: What riding the Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton line is really like
More BART
TRAFFIC
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like
More Traffic
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
More News