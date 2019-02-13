A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --BART is our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest, and most reliable form of mass transportation.
But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
Take a look at their journeys here:
Amy Hollyfield (Antioch-Daly City)
Juan Carlos Guerrero (Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton)
Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
Ken Miguel (Daly City-Warm Springs)
Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Dan Noyes (Richmond-Warm Springs)
