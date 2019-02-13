A Day On BART: What riding the Daly City-Warm Springs line is really like

CONTACT US: Have a question, comment or concern about BART? We want to know
But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
- Amy Hollyfield (Antioch-Daly City)
- Juan Carlos Guerrero (Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton)
- Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
- Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
- Dan Noyes (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Here's a look at ABC7 News journalist Ken Miguel's journey on the Daly City-Warm Springs line on Tuesday, which happened between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:
5:38PM MacArthur BART Station. That moment when you learn your lesson about not paying attention to what station you’re at and miss your transfer station. https://t.co/rKaGed1wzH#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/3i288AUXDe— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 13, 2019
5:04PM Northbound Warm Springs train - my first panhandler of the day. How many times do you get hit up for spare change when you ride BART? https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/A1qpTkXyfy— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 13, 2019
2:04PM 16th Street Station Fare inspector are on the job checking for fare evaders. No BART ticket will get you a different type of ticket. https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/gSBBxCQrgH— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
12:05 PM Clean but empty BART trains to SFO follow our travels from Millbrae to Warm Springs Station https://t.co/rKaGed1wzH#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/krdBsNgywN— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
11:23AM Powell Street BART we found a warm spot - so did some other people. Unfortunately you can’t record the smell of urine in this station where two escalators to street level are also not working. https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/XuF4bCOPpp— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
10:42AM On a Richmond Bound Train from Hayward - I found someone taking a nap 💤 don’t know if he’s responsible for the mess on the floor. https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/TMduTE3yC9— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
9:45AM shiny new Warm Springs BART station is really clean...but don’t expect to find a parking spot. https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/ifwltVu1kP— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
8:40AM Stopped at Lake Merritt BART. Platform is clean and busy, but street level the station is less welcoming. There’s trash and liquor bottles everywhere follow along today https://t.co/RFxuseggrK#BETTERBAYAREA @kenmiguel pic.twitter.com/WdXt0TVBWh— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
