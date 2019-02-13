A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night

CONTACT US: Have a question, comment or concern about BART? We want to know
But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
Here's a look at ABC7 News Reporter Cornell Barnard's journey during the evening commute from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:
11:20p- jamming inside Embarcadero #BART station. #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/UwgMfIQccV— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
9:15p- Keeping Embarcadero #BART station clean. We saw trash being picked up. Riders have complained about station/train cleanliness. #betterbayarea https://t.co/4dJ4EVYG4Z pic.twitter.com/toyZOAf1Rl— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
8:48p- the acrobatic show has begun on this #SFO bound #BART train. Impressive! #BETTERBAYAREA pic.twitter.com/IwLeyrHU24— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
5:19p- riding new diesel #BART trains, nice! Clean w/ a smooth ride. 👍#BETTERBAYAREA https://t.co/4dJ4EVYG4Z pic.twitter.com/MKPvCAWGoz— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
5:01p- Still warm & stuffy on this #BART train but not as crowded. Rider Carmen Delashaw breaks it down for me.. watch. https://t.co/4dJ4EWghtz #BETTERBAYAREA pic.twitter.com/SH5VUHcMHO— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
4:30o- it’s gettin’ hot in this #BART car, ventilation not working. One rider tells me older cars are super stuffy. This train is packed like sardines towards #Concord #BetterBayArea https://t.co/rCZcZg5Hce pic.twitter.com/EMRbYZDzTh— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
4:09p- #BART frequent rider Carmen says she’s had several scary run-ins w/ mentally disturbed people who threatened her on the Antioch line. Watch this. #Betterbayarea pic.twitter.com/LdnQLjyroA— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 13, 2019
#BART rider Carmen Delashaw contacted ABC7 about safety concerns she’s had about riding the Antioch line. #betterbayarea pic.twitter.com/RO8vO77PIq— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 12, 2019
Now it’s my turn to ride, let’s do this. #Betterbayarea #BART pic.twitter.com/MNheXR82pZ— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 12, 2019
