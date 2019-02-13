<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5135292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night (1 of 7)

A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like

Cornell Barnard rode on the Richmond-Warm Springs line all evening to get a better idea of what it's like to commute on BART. Here's what he learned.