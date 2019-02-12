<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5134988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A Day On BART: What riding the Antioch-Daly City line is really like (1 of 6)

A Day On BART: What riding the Antioch-Daly City line is really like

Amy Hollyfield rode on the Antioch-Daly City line all morning to get a better idea of what it's like to commute on BART. Here's what she learned.