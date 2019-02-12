A Day On BART: What riding the Antioch-Daly City line is really like

COMMUTE CHALLENGE: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wants to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown on Tuesday, documenting what they saw and talking to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
- Juan Carlos Guerrero (Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton)
- Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
- Ken Miguel (Daly City-Warm Springs)
- Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
- Dan Noyes (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Here's a look at ABC7 News Reporter Amy Hollyfield's journey on the Antioch-Daly City line, which happened between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m.:
Entertainment at the Bart Embarcadero station. (I’m finding tweets I thought I sent hours ago but they went to drafts! 🤦🏼♀️) #buildingabetterbayarea pic.twitter.com/iwGdPExmbZ— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Bart rider Jo Gras talks to me about taking her bike on board- and the importance of being early. pic.twitter.com/NrDrkBHH0u— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
9:27am the BART train in Lafayette headed to San Francisco. The crowd has thinned out. You can even get a seat! pic.twitter.com/6XkreYpSxK— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Bart parking lot in Walnut Creek at 9:20am and 5:40am. Early bird catches the parking spot! pic.twitter.com/ZUWlksl7qq— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
We are in the Transbay Tube and just... stopped. Gulp. pic.twitter.com/lWu5BR6I1N— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
So many people. pic.twitter.com/ERKmXIecA6— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Just saw a fare evader at Embarcadero station. Nothing happened to him. He just kept on going- headed for his free train ride. pic.twitter.com/gHkORVisGG— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Made it to Embarcadero Bart station. We are five minutes late. The train operator said something about needing to drive slowly through Orinda because of track issues. He was soft spoken so I didn’t catch every word. pic.twitter.com/Y0gJkhVCod— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Just picked up riders at the MacArthur Bart station. Standing room only. pic.twitter.com/ZREnnzrv9g— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
An actual BOOK?! What. Is. Happening. AND check out that title. Seen on Bart at 6am. She is winning Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/rfVX5GomZp— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Using her time on Bart wisely. Nice to have a seat! pic.twitter.com/YENAQcW2rn— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Update from my Bart train! I’m hungry. Sorry that was a side note. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZPHsVuFDit— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Waiting on the platform at the Walnut Creek Bart station. Just got a strong whiff of marijuana. Someone taking a hit at 5:45am before boarding the train.— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
View from above of parking lot at Walnut Creek Bart. Still spots left at 5:45am. pic.twitter.com/bvy3XGEKEV— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Checking on the parking situation at Walnut Creek Bart. pic.twitter.com/bUlBa92krM— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Picking up people- and a bike!- in Pleasant Hill. There are no seats left but still plenty of room to stand. Starting early definitely pays off on Bart. pic.twitter.com/n6seyIXUrq— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Follow up questions about this crowded train. The new late start because of construction on the Transbay Tube is a factor- but he says it is always crowded. pic.twitter.com/ohaHYXq5or— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Interview with a rider about Bart. pic.twitter.com/NqkvSKbOAb— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Now we have transferred- on a regular Bart train now. Pays to be the early bird. pic.twitter.com/F5ZCpmgANH— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Riders using their time on Bart to check today’s headlines on their phones. There is not much chit chat going on- it is very quiet. pic.twitter.com/BJkufK0XmS— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Squeezing more people on at Pittsburg Center stop. You have to be ok with people in your personal space when riding Bart! It is crowded. pic.twitter.com/mbotMJhLsq— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
On our way! First BART train out of the gate with an on time departure out of Antioch. This is a new connector train- very clean. And very crowded. And very quiet! People are keeping to themselves. pic.twitter.com/1KmS1Z8b2g— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Look at all these people in Antioch at the Bart station- it’s only 4:30 in the morning! pic.twitter.com/OYtiYwroF1— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
First train of the day and it is already crowded. This is the Antioch connector train to Pittsburg - it is very popular. pic.twitter.com/6pIrV691ta— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 12, 2019
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.