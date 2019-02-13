A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like

CONTACT US: Have a question, comment or concern about BART? We want to know
But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
COMMUTE CHALLENGE: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
- Amy Hollyfield (Antioch-Daly City)
- Juan Carlos Guerrero (Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton)
- Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
- Ken Miguel (Daly City-Warm Springs)
- Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Here's a look at ABC7 News Reporter Dan Noyes' journey on the Richmond-Warm Springs line during the evening commute, which happened between 4 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.:
11:45pm Bought Street Sheets from Manuel at Civic Center station. Newspaper written by the homeless, sold by the homeless. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/T1wghtNBCX— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
11:27pm Benjamin was smoking fentanyl when I approached him. Listen to what he says about BART police. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/dpBEgTQIht— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
11:24pm Homeless, mentally ill, and open drug use at Civic Center station. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/3qZmosWWl2— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
10:39pm In a packed train, in a tunnel, under the bay is no place to be if you’re claustrophobic. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/EZ0WQu7Lcl— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
10:30pm Cozy. Warriors fans heading to SF. All in a good mood at this point. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/ajIS3t2PD5— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
10:20pm Train to Richmond is packed. I am waiting for the one day headed to San Francisco. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/Ep0fKuy5E9— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
10:12pm This could be ugly. Huge crowd for 10 car train into SF from Warriors game. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/BWDQmeSqRd— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
10:08pm Jessica and Sierra took BART to the Warriors tonight, their first time to a game. And why did they leave the Warriors early?! #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/3zwEyXHImx— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
9:01pm Fruitvale BART Station’s restrooms are both closed. Yup, it’s a trend I’m seeing. Lady was very upset. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/r5RuGVWQni— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
8:52pm Muni worker Salene uses BART every day, saves money on bridge tolls, says she has seen a big increase in homeless and drugs in past 10 years, and rarely sees BART police. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/GN1626rHva— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
Rains steady at Fremont BART. After rush hour, trains take longer to come. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/gg6NIJXYYy— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
7:57pm This is turning into a hunt for a working bathroom. Warm Springs bathroom out of order. Now at the Fremont station and one of them is out of order, the other is occupied with some adamant conversation going on inside. I don’t even want to know. #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/VgZbkKw0yL— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
7:37pm One restroom works, one out of order at Warm Springs station. Now I’m in a line. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/pwE73eTfPB— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
7:29pm Rode the entire line from Richmond to Warm Springs/South Fremont. I know there are more serious issues than I’ve encountered so far. I’ll be out until the last train. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/H8wJlslqMA— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
7:03pm Lots of light at Bay Fair station parking lot as people head home. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/R2DaaDXEes— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
6:23pm Got off at Coliseum to see how the passenger flow is working. Gotta admit — THIS IS KILLING ME!! Huge Warriors fan and I’m getting back on the train. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/VMFvvKeQAX— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
6:19pm On the packed train of people going to the Warriors, I met Luca from Italy, in town for IBM convention. He’s going to see “the basketball match”. I asked how BART compares to systems he’s seen around the world. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBG5Qnz pic.twitter.com/1EW7SQwAjp— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
6:03pm How sweet. Random act of kindness. Apparently homeless man talking about how great it is to be alive. Lady in the glasses gave him her bag of chips. He’s really enjoying it. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBG5Qnz pic.twitter.com/ReyFmbljyO— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:58pm Fans in Warriors gear headed to the game. At MacArthur station, getting back on orange line to Warm Springs. Worried about a mentally ill man walking close to the tracks. #betterbayarea https://t.co/PKBOBG5Qnz pic.twitter.com/O5aaM9z8pc— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
Nice bike racks at McArthur BART station. Seems safe and secure. (Let me know if you have experience otherwise). Nice artwork. And the bathroom was not nearly as bad as I expected; worn down but orderly. #betterbayarea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/4YORSKoURQ— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:30pm Aboard the train to Warm Springs and it just seems ... tired. Kinda dingy. Worn. Food and trash on the floor. It IS later in the day. Needs better lighting. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/F5dVgow5lu— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:21pm “You see a lot of weirdos.” Still, Laney College students Keilione and Sykia like taking BART to school. “Fun time to get out of the house.” #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/maJNMvqvkL— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:13pm Here’s what happens when the escalator doesn’t work. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/jiNjZOfVrP— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:07pm Big complaint we’ve heard from riders — escalators out. This one not working at Richmond BART. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/b1Z0Smbnw6— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
5:02pm Girl Scout cookies at Richmond station. Leader Vicki Yager says people are great, no issues. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/820Ph7bIOR— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
4:46pm Plenty of parking at Richmond BART station. Starting the night shift to the last train, to capture a day in the life of our busiest transit system. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/PKBOBGnrf7 pic.twitter.com/vnSH1rYd12— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 13, 2019
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.