A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like

A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like

ABC7's Dan Noyes rode the Richmond-Warm Springs line to find out what it's actually like for commuters.

SAN FRANCISCO
BART is our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest and most reliable form of mass transportation.

But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.

ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.

We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.


Here's a look at ABC7 News Reporter Dan Noyes' journey on the Richmond-Warm Springs line during the evening commute, which happened between 4 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.:

