A Day On BART: What riding the Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton line is really like

But a new report shows that rider satisfaction is at one of its lowest levels.
ABC7 News wanted to get a better idea of what riding on BART is really like for commuters.
COMMUTE CHALLENGE: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
We sent several ABC7 staffers to ride every line in the system from sunrise to sundown, to document what they saw and to talk to other riders about their experiences, concerns and possible solutions for building a better mass transit system.
- Amy Hollyfield (Antioch-Daly City)
- Wayne Freedman (Richmond-Daly City)
- Ken Miguel (Daly City-Warm Springs)
- Cornell Barnard (Richmond-Warm Springs)
- Dan Noyes (Richmond-Warm Springs)
Here's a look at ABC7 video journalist Juan Carlos' journey Tuesday on the Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton line, which started at 4 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m.:
11:45am - Despite the challenges (homeless/overcrowding/cleanliness), Bart just chugs along, getting people from here to there. We can all do our part to build a #BetterBayArea and a better Bart experience.
We can all do our part to build a #BetterBayArea and a better Bart experience.
Follow our day on Bart:https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc@JuanCarlosABC7 pic.twitter.com/rmG0boioT2
11:20am - Bart has replaced the school bus for Bay Area districts. These kids are heading back to class after watching a musical in Berkeley. Around them is the smell of pot and a woman screaming. Real life theater.
Around them is the smell of pot and a woman screaming.
Real life theater.#BetterBayArea https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc@JuanCarlosABC7 pic.twitter.com/RBWDiROapC
11:02am - A man wearing no shoes, w/pink hair & forehead and talking to himself got on Richmond bound train. Got off on Downtown Berkeley Station & just pushed thru the barriers. It's the reality the @SFBART system & riders face.
It’s the reality the @SFBART system & riders face.
Follow https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc@JuanCarlosABC7 pic.twitter.com/hAbTuF18pV
10:40am - Bart fare inspectors on Dublin/Pleasanton train.— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
Bart spends $800k a year trying to catch fare evaders. Only a fraction pay the $75 fine.
Would higher barriers to stop gate jumpers be a better solution?#BetterBayArea@JuanCarlosABC7 https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc pic.twitter.com/8esOB9tREe
9:50am - A day on Bart. 24th Street Station in San Francisco
24th Street Station in San Francisco#BetterBayArea@JuanCarlosABC7 pic.twitter.com/IxN8IUNmkv
9:25am - 4 of 7 exit escalators are not working at Bart Montgomery station. On the plus side, the station is very clean.
9:10am - A moment in time.— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
There are some 424,000 trips on Bart every day.
The flow of people never stops at Montgomery station - one of the busiest of the Bart system.
Follow our day on Barthttps://t.co/8KStrAwRKZ@JuanCarlosABC7 #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/fwFrRvRtgV
8:50am - A 360 view inside a crowded Bart train. But hey, at least I got to downtown SF safely.
8:27am - Had better luck getting on the next SF bound train. All I had to do was click my heels and wish upon my @SFBART socks! Who knew?!
8:20am - It's that time of the morning when you have to squeeze yourself aboard a Bart train. This is Fruitvale station.
Follow our day on Bart.https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc#BetterBayArea @JuanCarlosABC7 pic.twitter.com/eicu2knA3k
7:58am - Here's why people deal with @SFBART despite its issues.
Follow ABC7 News and our day on Bart.https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc@JuanCarlosABC7#BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/4vqVXGjBu6
7:35am - Maintenance workers keeping Bart clean. This was in San Leandro. Also saw a workers picking up trash outside the Pleasanton station.
As I said, most. Not all. pic.twitter.com/Xr7J9gFQfp— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
7:26am - 👏 to Bart riders. Most are courteous and take off their backpack and place it on the floor to make space for more people. Most. Not all.
7:16am - There is a strategy to riding Bart. Train almost filled up at Dublin/Pleasanton but only 5 people got on at next stop in West Dublin. Riders know where to go make sure they can board a train.
Follow our day on Bart:https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc pic.twitter.com/eDwvlDDPJy
7:03am - We all know the feeling. You're walking up to a Bart station and you hear the train approach and suddenly it is a sprint to the platform.
6:52am - Continuing our day at Bart from the Dublin/Pleasanton station. Usually full by 7:30am. New parking structure coming in 2020 with 700 more spaces. 3,000 on wait list for parking permit.
Solemn Public Service Announcement. Rockridge Bart.
Beats driving! 5:21am BART Train arrives Rockridge BART about 5 minutes late.
5:52am - This is @JuanCarlosABC7. I'm now heading to East Bay to check out the Bart commute from Dublin/Pleasanton. I've seen some beautiful pictures of snow, rainbows & sunrises from @SFBart riders.
I've seen some beautiful pictures of snow, rainbows & sunrises from @SFBart riders.
Follow along on ABC7's day on Bart: https://t.co/Ha2C6kbylc pic.twitter.com/Wt78Q0Bogh
5:40am - Stopped at Civic Center Station, one of the most challenging for Bart. There are at least 8 people sleeping on the platform & stairs. Meanwhile, a guard keeps watch of the elevator to make sure it stays clean.
February 12, 2019
5:10am - Yes, it's an old Bart train, but since this was the first one out today, couldn't crews have done a cleaning? This cushion was on the floor. Feels grimy. Is that your experience?
Feels grimy. Is that your experience? pic.twitter.com/nf5lGSJ83b
5:08am - First trains arrive on time. Yay!
4:55am - Early bird bus just left for downtown San Francisco with no one on board. Riders would rather wait for 5:08 Bart train.
4:50am - After a complaint from a rider, Bart police went to talk to a homeless woman sleeping on the stairs but did not force her out. Rider tells me, "It's out of control." Woman remains on the stairs.
4:45am - Firrst the good: parking elevator was working!— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2019
Now the bad: A woman urinated near the waiting area for the early bird bus, within sight of Bart police. I know homelessness is not a crime, but the experience for riders is not pleasant. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/lVnU3S2aQv
4:30am - @Ju1Carlosabc7 here. I am arriving at Daly City Bart to document what riders face on a typical day. Parking is no problem at this time, but hey, it's early. Very early. 😴
