<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5135279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like (1 of 7)

A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like

Here's a look at ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman's journey on the Richmond-Daly City line.