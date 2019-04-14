Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure

Caltrans says pothole debris, not falling concrete struck car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

By Cornell Barnard
The CHP investigated another report of falling concrete on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Friday night.

A woman driving eastbound on the lower deck told officers two baseball size chunks of concrete fell, chipping her windshield. She wasn't hurt.

Caltrans tells ABC7 News after an inspection - there was no falling concrete.

Instead, it was a pothole midspan which likely kicked up debris. The pothole was repaired.

RELATED: Caltrans repairs Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after more concrete falls from upper level

It's the third incident involving loose concrete on the bridge this year. In February chunks of concrete fell from the upper deck to the lower deck damaging a passing car.

Weeks later, more concrete fell from the upper deck. Leading to more lane closures, and a lengthy repair job to replace up to 60 bridge joints.

"The CalTrans director told me to my face the bridge is structurally sound and I believe him, it's not going to fall into the Bay, but it's falling into the Bay," said State Assemblyman Marc Levine.
North Bay Assemblyman Marc Levine says the 63 year old span needs to be replaced.

We know the bridge is failing, we need a new bridge and we need a plan now so we can build a new bridge when toll revenue is available," Levine added.
