While we continue our public safety work today we mourn the line-of-duty death of @chpSolano Area Officer Kirk Griess, ID 15810 who died this morning at the hospital after being struck on Interstate 80. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/32qnBQpFwf — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) August 10, 2018

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was killed in a collision involving a truck near Fairfield Friday morning, according to the CHP.He was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail.The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street. Traffic in the area was very slow.No further details were immediately available.