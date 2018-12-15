DMV

DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest report crunching DMV data shows that wait times are finally dropping. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The latest report crunching DMV data shows that wait times are finally dropping.

Following a frenzy of complaints over the summer, the agency launched a plan to slash the long lines.

RELATED: DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times

In the last week of July the average wait time without an appointment was 130 minutes.

According to a November report to the Senate, that number dropped to 46 minutes the last week of October.

More staffing and tech upgrades are part of the reboot.

RELATED: Some Bay Area DMV office open Saturday to ease long lines

Find more stories on the DMV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficDMVautomotiveauto newsdrivingSan JoseSan MateoSan FranciscoSan RafaelOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
California upgrades cybersecurity in all 58 counties
Consumer Catch-up: Toyota Prius recall, millions of Real IDs expected
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
More DMV
TRAFFIC
Lime files appeal; wants scooters back on San Francisco streets
Facing criticism, Harvey Milk Plaza redesign abandons elevated terrace | Hoodline
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
More Traffic
Top Stories
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Vision correction surgery safety questioned after meteorologist dies by suicide
Man shot in possible road rage incident in Pleasanton
Pastor addresses uproar over Lamborghini gift to wife
Largest known diamond in North America found
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered North Bay showers
Show More
Ryan Zinke and other notable Trump resignations, firings
California PUC says PG&E falsified pipeline safety records
Michelle Obama inspires thousands of fans in San Jose
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
More News