DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The latest report crunching DMV data shows that wait times are finally dropping.
Following a frenzy of complaints over the summer, the agency launched a plan to slash the long lines.
In the last week of July the average wait time without an appointment was 130 minutes.
According to a November report to the Senate, that number dropped to 46 minutes the last week of October.
More staffing and tech upgrades are part of the reboot.
