DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times

The DMV is taking new steps to reduce wait times that can sometimes take up to eight hours.
ABC7 News was at the San Jose Driver License Processing Center where one of those new options is available. It's an automated kiosk to help customers check in. The DMV is also bringing in more employees, opening some offices earlier, and working on a text notification program to alert waiting customers.
People in San Jose liked the idea of the kiosks, but weren't sure if they'd be effective.
"I don't see many people using them, and I think because many people don't use computers or something, but it didn't seem to help," Olga Sarper, DMV visitor.
State lawmakers questioned the DMV director about the wait times. She apologized saying they're caused by higher demand for new federally-mandated Real ID's.
Assemblyman Jim Patterson from Fresno will be presenting an audit request. He's demanding accountability for what he says is a deeply mismanaged agency.
