SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce will be holding its yearly Dreamforce convention at Moscone Center starting a week from Tuesday. Street closures for the tech event started Tuesday morning and will be in effect until Sunday, November 24.
Howard Street is closed from 3rd to 4th Street.
Traffic congestion is anticipated in and around Moscone Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily for the duration of the closure. Commuters are encouraged to take public transportation.
The following Muni routes will be affected: 8 Bayshore; 8AX Bayshore A Express; 8BX Bayshore B Express; 10 Townsend; 12 Folsom; 14 Mission; 14R Mission Rapid; 14X Mission Express; 30 Stockton; 45 Union/Stockton; 81X Caltrain Express; and 82X Levi Plaza Express.
Last year, over 100,000 people attended the convention. This year, Dreamforce will be from November 19 to the 22. According to Salesforce website, tickets range from $1,599-2,299.
See more stories and videos related to Salesforce.
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown San Francisco
SALESFORCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News