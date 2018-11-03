Get a first-hand look at Elon Musk's LA tunnel

We're getting a first-hand look at a two-mile test tunnel in Los Angeles that's being built with the intention of easing traffic congestion.Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted a video on Saturday of his trip through the tunnel beneath the city.Musk founded The Boring Company, which is building the tunnel.The plan is that cars and shuttles could eventually be whisked inside the tunnel on "electric skates" at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.Musk wrote the two-mile tunnel is "on track" for the public to take test rides on Dec. 10.Musk plans to create a network of tunnels across much of L.A. region.