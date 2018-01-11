No injuries reported after Caltrain hit car in Sunnyvale

Currently walking track for debris, tow truck 10 mins out, prepping slow orders for trains and waiting for a clear track and a green signal. #Caltrain https://t.co/JJVS1mup6d — Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 12, 2018

A train struck an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Sunnyvale, Caltrain officials said.The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on a northbound train at the South Sunnyvale Avenue crossing, according to Caltrain.No injuries were reported.The incident caused a delay in both the northbound and southbound directions. However, less than an hour later, a tow truck was able to remove the damaged vehicle from the tracks and normal service resumed, Caltrain officials said.