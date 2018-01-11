CALTRAIN

No injuries reported after Caltrain hit car in Sunnyvale

Caltrain officials say a train was involved in a collision with an unoccupied vehicle in Sunnyvale, calif. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Damien Thivent)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. --
A train struck an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Sunnyvale, Caltrain officials said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on a northbound train at the South Sunnyvale Avenue crossing, according to Caltrain.

No injuries were reported.

The incident caused a delay in both the northbound and southbound directions. However, less than an hour later, a tow truck was able to remove the damaged vehicle from the tracks and normal service resumed, Caltrain officials said.
