Trespasser on power lines at 4th and King Caltrain station stops inbound and outbound trains

SAN FRANCISCO -- A trespasser at the Fourth & King Caltrain station in San Francisco is affecting operations Thursday morning, the rail line says.

Video shows a man standing on the power lines, with emergency crews at the station.

Both inbound and outbound services of Caltrain have been halted as law enforcement works on detaining the man.

Travelers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. Caltrain is running a bus bridge between San Francisco and 22nd Street station so riders can connect with trains.

