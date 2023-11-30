  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Trespasser on power lines at 4th and King Caltrain station stops inbound and outbound trains

Bay City News
Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:07PM
Man on power lines at 4th & King Caltrain station stops operations
EMBED <>More Videos

A man on the power lines at the 4th and King Caltrain station in San Francisco has caused police activity and stopped services.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A trespasser at the Fourth & King Caltrain station in San Francisco is affecting operations Thursday morning, the rail line says.

Video shows a man standing on the power lines, with emergency crews at the station.

Both inbound and outbound services of Caltrain have been halted as law enforcement works on detaining the man.

Travelers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. Caltrain is running a bus bridge between San Francisco and 22nd Street station so riders can connect with trains.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW