Caltrain hosts annual Holiday Train and toy drive this weekend

ByLena Howland KGO logo
Friday, December 1, 2023 10:50PM
Caltrain is rolling out its Holiday Train this weekend with snow, music and Santa.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All aboard!

A tradition is returning to the Bay Area this weekend with a mission to collect toys for local kids.

Caltrain is rolling out its Holiday Train Saturday with snow, music and Santa.

The train is decorated with more than 75,000 glittering lights.

We got a sneak peek in San Francisco Friday.

The train will stop in San Francisco Saturday before making stops in Redwood City, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

On Sunday, stops include the San Francisco Station, Millbrae, Burlingame, San Mateo and Menlo Park.

