Drivers at History Park in San Jose can now tune their radio to 93.5 and hear songs synced with more than 200,000 lights as they drive through the holiday spectacle.

Holiday adventure inside Christmas in the Park's Drive Thru Light Show in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Christmas in the Park's drive-thru holiday light show is officially open.

Debbie Degutis is the Managing Director for Christmas in the Park.

"My favorite part is just being together and creating joy," Degutis said.

This drive-thru experience all started in 2020 during the pandemic and organizers say it's now their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We're not a city-run event, we're a nonprofit. And the tickets that people buy for the drive-thru help keep our park downtown free," Degutis said.

Tickets are $30-35 and families told ABC7 News that the holiday adventure was worth it.

Katrina Romero brought her family including three young children from Fremont.

"Oh, it's super convenient it's nice to be cozy in your car with the heater on going very slowly," Romero said.

Christmas in the Park said in years past, they averaged 2,000 vehicles a night.

The light show runs 1.5 miles long.

It took a crew roughly 20 days to put the dazzling displays together.

Everyone, young, old, and those with varying abilities can enjoy an evening out.

Christyn Booth from Sunnyvale was sitting passenger-side.

"I threw my back out a little while ago so trying to climb all over this, trying to walk through would be much harder so it's nice to have something for us," Booth said.

Christmas in the Park Drive-Thru runs until January 1.

Organizers encourage families to bring their dogs, sip on a warm hot chocolate, and create memories together.

