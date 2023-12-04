This past weekend was filled with more holiday celebrations and tree lightings around the Bay Area.

Holiday festivities celebrated around Bay Area has extra meaning for family dealing with cancer

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sunday evening was filled with more holiday celebrations and tree lightings that were held around the Bay Area this weekend.

Music, Christmas carols and food were part of a range of festivities from San Francisco to Richmond to Lafayette.

For one East Bay family, there is extra reason to celebrate this holiday season.

"Our son has been battling cancer for years. He is in remission. But, we take every opportunity we can to do something fun with the boys," said Bhavika Taunk, Danville resident.

Her young son Kabir just got out of the hospital on Friday after week-long stay.

