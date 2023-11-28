LIST: 2023 holiday events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for something to do to get in the holiday spirit? Here's a list of events happening in the Bay Area sure to make your season bright.

San Francisco

San Francisco Symphony Prevents Charlie Brown Christmas

Address: 201 Van Ness Ave

Dates: December 20-23

Times: Depends on the day and time you chose

San Francisco Symphony is preforming Charlie Brown live.

Get more information here.

Civic Center Plaza Tree Lighting

Address: 335 McAllister St. SF

Dates: December 6

Times: 4pm-7pm

Family-friendly event with treats, live music, a visit from Santa, and a toy giveaway. Free event.

Get more information here.

Smuin's The Christmas Ballet

Address: 700 Howard Street; San Francisco, CA 94103

Dates: December 14- December 24

Times: December 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23 7:30PM-9:30PM. On December 16, 17, 20, 23, 24 it is at 2PM-4PM.

There will be a performance. Tickets starting at $40

Get more information here.

Bill Graham Menorah Celebration

Address: Union Square

Dates & Times:

1st Night: Thursday, December 7th

3:30 pm Gathering & Live Music

5:00 pm 1st Lighting Ceremony

2nd Night: Friday, December 8th

2:30 pm 2nd Lighting Ceremony

3rd Night: Saturday, December 9th

8:00 p.m. Gathering & Music

8:30 pm 3rd Lighting Ceremony

4th Night: Sunday December 10th "Bill Graham Menorah Day"

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Fourth Lighting Ceremony @4:45 pm

2:00-4:45 pm Dreidel House Kids Crafts

2:00 pm Childrens Entertainment with Isaac Zones

3:00pm SHAMATI with guest Greg Anton of Zero

4:45 Menorah Lighting Ceremony honoring George Zimmer

FREE EVENT!

5th Night: Monday, December 11th

4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music

5:00 pm 5th Lighting Ceremony

6th Night: Tuesday, December 12th

4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music

5:00 pm 6th Lighting Ceremony

7th Night Wednesday, December 13th

4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music

5:00 pm 7th Lighting Ceremony

8th Night: Thursday, December 14th

4:00 p.m. Gathering & *Live Music*

5:00 pm 8th Lighting Ceremony honoring the Russian Speaking Jewish Community featuring live music by Silicon Valley Klezmer

Get more information here.

8 Days of Hanukkah Fitness Fun

Address: 3200 California St.; San Francisco, CA 94103

Dates: December 7- December 15

Join for inspiring daily classes including pilates, yoga, etc. Group classes are free for JCCSF Fitness Members, Guest with Member - $35 for one day pass, or $50 for non-member guest pass for one day

Get more information here.

San Francisco Men's Chorus Holiday Spectacular

Sydney Goldstein Theatre - SF

December 8th @ 8pm, 9th @ 3:30pm & 8pm

Tickets-$25-$145

Castro Theatre, SF

December 24th @ 5pm, 7pm, 9pm

Tickets- $40(General Admission)

There will be a singing performance.

Get more information here.

North Bay

Merry Meritage - Napa

Address: 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa

Dates: November 17-January 7

Ice Skating Pop-up Rink at Meritage Resort. Tickets include skate rental and 90 minute on the ice at $17-$25. Private Igloo retreat, set ringside, and stocked with sparkling cider tickets starting at $250.

Get more information here.

Merry Healdsburg Tree Lighting Celebration

Address: Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson St., Healdsburg

Dates: December 1

Times: Starts at 6:30pm

There will be live music, sweet treats, carriage rides, and photos with Santa.

Get more information here.

Holiday Tea at Hotel Healdsburg

Address: 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg

Dates: December 2-23

Dress in your finest holiday clothes for custom blended teas and delicious treats from Dry Creek Kitchen. Served only by reservation Saturdays & Sundays from 1-2:30pm.

Get more information here.

Mill Valley Winterfest

Address: Plaza at 87 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley / Community Center at 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley

Tree Lighting Dec 3rd

4:50 - Tam High Holiday Ensemble

5:00 - Happy Feet tap dancers

5:30 - Singers Marin

5:50 - Marin Girls Chorus

6pm - Mayor Urban Carmel's Remarks

Winterfest Dec 17th

12 -12:15pm - Roco Dance & Fitness

12:30-1pm - Tam High Holiday Ensemble

1pm-2:20pm - The Millbillys

2:30-3pm - Marin Conservatory of Dance

3:10-3:30pm - Singers Marin

3:30-4pm - The Millbillys

6:pm -Smallfoot Movie Showing in the Cascade Room

Free Admission

Get more information here.

Santa Train The Magic Returns - Suisun City

Address: Western Railway Museum California 12 Suisun City

Dates: December 1-17

Times: 11:30AM-6:30PM

You can ride a train and you get to see a museum. Plus a visit from Santa Claus.

Get more information here.

East Bay

Martinez Hanukkah Community Celebration

Address: 626 Main St., Martinez

Dates: December 7-15

December 9th at 5:15pm to light the menorah and celebrate with music, sufganiyot, and family fun!

Traditional lighting of the menorah will be done every evening at dusk December 7th- December 15th at the Main Street Plaza.

Get more information here.

Navidad en Mexico - San Leandro

Address: 2250 Bancroft Ave., San Leandro

Saturday Dec 9, 2023 @ 7pm

Sunday Dec 10, 2023 @ 2pm

Traditional Posada and Ballet Folkloric Show

Get more information here.

Chanukah Community Festival & Grand Menorah Lighting - Brentwood

Address: 790 2nd St., Brentwood

Dates: December 10

Time: Starts at 4:30pm

Free event. Festival Indoors and Lighting Outdoors with live Chanukah Music, variety of food and treats, Chanukah Crafts, and a chance to win Chanukah gifts.

Get more information here.

Graham Lustig's "The Nutcracker" - Oakland

Address: 2025 Broadway, Oakland

December 16 @ 11am or 3pm

December 17 @ 1pm

Tickets range $26-$126. "Celebrate the spirit of the holidays with beautiful dancing, the Oakland Symphony, and the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir. Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker will be the highlight of your holiday season!"

Get more information here.

Christmas in Oakland

Address: 1034 66th Avenue Oakland

Dates: December 16

Times: 1PM-2:30PM

There will be gifts for children at the age of 12 and under, First come, first serve and your child MUST be present. There will also be raffles, food and bouncy houses.

Get more information here.

Holiday Street Fair - Berkeley

Address: 2505 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Dates: December 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd and 24th

Times: 11AM-6PM

While you shop there will be good music, can buy some original arts and some inexpensive gifts in the same place. There will also be lights and colorful decorations.

Get more information here.

Holiday Delites Celebration - Antioch

Address: Waldie Plaza

Dates: December 2

Times: 4Pm-7PM

There will be cookie decorating, a parade with performer and floats. There will be a family photo opportunities and Mr. and Mrs. Claus are gonna be there.

Get more information here.

San Francisco Men's Chorus Holiday Spectacular - Berkeley

Cal Performances (Zellerbach Auditorium) - Berkeley

December 17th @ 5pm

Tickets-$43-$109

There will be a singing performance.

Get more information here.

South Bay

Christmas in the Park - San Jose

Address: 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose

Dates: Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Times: Noon-11PM

Free. Park is transformed into a holiday wonderland with various displays, trees, various entertainment, lights, and 40 musical and animated exhibits.

Get more information here.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Symphony San Jose

Address: 354 S 1st St, San Jose

Dates: December 9

Times:7:30AM-5PM

There will be holiday classics like Twelve Days Of Christmas and so many more songs.

Get more information here.

Winter Holiday Festival - San Jose

Address: 2411 Rocky Mountain Drive, San Jose

Dates: December 2

Times: 11AM-1PM

There will be fun games, a read-aloud, a book giveaway and a balloon artist.

Get more information here.

Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View

Address: 500 Castro St, Mountain View

Dates: December 7- December 9

Times: December 7 though December 8 it is at 7:30PM-9:30. On December 9 it is at 2PM-4PM.

There will be a performance. Tickets starting at $162.

Get more information here.

Peninsula

Nutcracker - Redwood City

Address: 2215 Broadway

Dates: December 15-16

Times: December 15 7PM, December 16 2PM

You get to watch a play called "The Nutcracker".

Get more information here.

Coast side Night of Lights - Half Moon Bay

Address: 541 Main Street, Half Moon Bay

Dates: December 1

Times: 6PM

There will be a parade and there will be Santa Claus. You can also bring your pets with you.

Get more information here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live