LIST: 2023 holiday events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for something to do to get in the holiday spirit? Here's a list of events happening in the Bay Area sure to make your season bright.
San Francisco Symphony Prevents Charlie Brown Christmas
Address: 201 Van Ness Ave
Dates: December 20-23
Times: Depends on the day and time you chose
San Francisco Symphony is preforming Charlie Brown live.
Civic Center Plaza Tree Lighting
Address: 335 McAllister St. SF
Dates: December 6
Times: 4pm-7pm
Family-friendly event with treats, live music, a visit from Santa, and a toy giveaway. Free event.
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet
Address: 700 Howard Street; San Francisco, CA 94103
Dates: December 14- December 24
Times: December 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23 7:30PM-9:30PM. On December 16, 17, 20, 23, 24 it is at 2PM-4PM.
There will be a performance. Tickets starting at $40
Bill Graham Menorah Celebration
Address: Union Square
Dates & Times:
1st Night: Thursday, December 7th
3:30 pm Gathering & Live Music
5:00 pm 1st Lighting Ceremony
2nd Night: Friday, December 8th
2:30 pm 2nd Lighting Ceremony
3rd Night: Saturday, December 9th
8:00 p.m. Gathering & Music
8:30 pm 3rd Lighting Ceremony
4th Night: Sunday December 10th "Bill Graham Menorah Day"
2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Fourth Lighting Ceremony @4:45 pm
2:00-4:45 pm Dreidel House Kids Crafts
2:00 pm Childrens Entertainment with Isaac Zones
3:00pm SHAMATI with guest Greg Anton of Zero
4:45 Menorah Lighting Ceremony honoring George Zimmer
FREE EVENT!
5th Night: Monday, December 11th
4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music
5:00 pm 5th Lighting Ceremony
6th Night: Tuesday, December 12th
4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music
5:00 pm 6th Lighting Ceremony
7th Night Wednesday, December 13th
4:30 p.m. Gathering & Music
5:00 pm 7th Lighting Ceremony
8th Night: Thursday, December 14th
4:00 p.m. Gathering & *Live Music*
5:00 pm 8th Lighting Ceremony honoring the Russian Speaking Jewish Community featuring live music by Silicon Valley Klezmer
8 Days of Hanukkah Fitness Fun
Address: 3200 California St.; San Francisco, CA 94103
Dates: December 7- December 15
Join for inspiring daily classes including pilates, yoga, etc. Group classes are free for JCCSF Fitness Members, Guest with Member - $35 for one day pass, or $50 for non-member guest pass for one day
San Francisco Men's Chorus Holiday Spectacular
Sydney Goldstein Theatre - SF
December 8th @ 8pm, 9th @ 3:30pm & 8pm
Tickets-$25-$145
Castro Theatre, SF
December 24th @ 5pm, 7pm, 9pm
Tickets- $40(General Admission)
There will be a singing performance.
Merry Meritage - Napa
Address: 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa
Dates: November 17-January 7
Ice Skating Pop-up Rink at Meritage Resort. Tickets include skate rental and 90 minute on the ice at $17-$25. Private Igloo retreat, set ringside, and stocked with sparkling cider tickets starting at $250.
Merry Healdsburg Tree Lighting Celebration
Address: Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson St., Healdsburg
Dates: December 1
Times: Starts at 6:30pm
There will be live music, sweet treats, carriage rides, and photos with Santa.
Holiday Tea at Hotel Healdsburg
Address: 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg
Dates: December 2-23
Dress in your finest holiday clothes for custom blended teas and delicious treats from Dry Creek Kitchen. Served only by reservation Saturdays & Sundays from 1-2:30pm.
Mill Valley Winterfest
Address: Plaza at 87 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley / Community Center at 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley
Tree Lighting Dec 3rd
4:50 - Tam High Holiday Ensemble
5:00 - Happy Feet tap dancers
5:30 - Singers Marin
5:50 - Marin Girls Chorus
6pm - Mayor Urban Carmel's Remarks
Winterfest Dec 17th
12 -12:15pm - Roco Dance & Fitness
12:30-1pm - Tam High Holiday Ensemble
1pm-2:20pm - The Millbillys
2:30-3pm - Marin Conservatory of Dance
3:10-3:30pm - Singers Marin
3:30-4pm - The Millbillys
6:pm -Smallfoot Movie Showing in the Cascade Room
Free Admission
Santa Train The Magic Returns - Suisun City
Address: Western Railway Museum California 12 Suisun City
Dates: December 1-17
Times: 11:30AM-6:30PM
You can ride a train and you get to see a museum. Plus a visit from Santa Claus.
Martinez Hanukkah Community Celebration
Address: 626 Main St., Martinez
Dates: December 7-15
December 9th at 5:15pm to light the menorah and celebrate with music, sufganiyot, and family fun!
Traditional lighting of the menorah will be done every evening at dusk December 7th- December 15th at the Main Street Plaza.
Navidad en Mexico - San Leandro
Address: 2250 Bancroft Ave., San Leandro
Saturday Dec 9, 2023 @ 7pm
Sunday Dec 10, 2023 @ 2pm
Traditional Posada and Ballet Folkloric Show
Chanukah Community Festival & Grand Menorah Lighting - Brentwood
Address: 790 2nd St., Brentwood
Dates: December 10
Time: Starts at 4:30pm
Free event. Festival Indoors and Lighting Outdoors with live Chanukah Music, variety of food and treats, Chanukah Crafts, and a chance to win Chanukah gifts.
Graham Lustig's "The Nutcracker" - Oakland
Address: 2025 Broadway, Oakland
December 16 @ 11am or 3pm
December 17 @ 1pm
Tickets range $26-$126. "Celebrate the spirit of the holidays with beautiful dancing, the Oakland Symphony, and the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir. Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker will be the highlight of your holiday season!"
Christmas in Oakland
Address: 1034 66th Avenue Oakland
Dates: December 16
Times: 1PM-2:30PM
There will be gifts for children at the age of 12 and under, First come, first serve and your child MUST be present. There will also be raffles, food and bouncy houses.
Holiday Street Fair - Berkeley
Address: 2505 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
Dates: December 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd and 24th
Times: 11AM-6PM
While you shop there will be good music, can buy some original arts and some inexpensive gifts in the same place. There will also be lights and colorful decorations.
Holiday Delites Celebration - Antioch
Address: Waldie Plaza
Dates: December 2
Times: 4Pm-7PM
There will be cookie decorating, a parade with performer and floats. There will be a family photo opportunities and Mr. and Mrs. Claus are gonna be there.
San Francisco Men's Chorus Holiday Spectacular - Berkeley
Cal Performances (Zellerbach Auditorium) - Berkeley
December 17th @ 5pm
Tickets-$43-$109
There will be a singing performance.
Christmas in the Park - San Jose
Address: 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose
Dates: Nov. 25-Jan. 1
Times: Noon-11PM
Free. Park is transformed into a holiday wonderland with various displays, trees, various entertainment, lights, and 40 musical and animated exhibits.
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Symphony San Jose
Address: 354 S 1st St, San Jose
Dates: December 9
Times:7:30AM-5PM
There will be holiday classics like Twelve Days Of Christmas and so many more songs.
Winter Holiday Festival - San Jose
Address: 2411 Rocky Mountain Drive, San Jose
Dates: December 2
Times: 11AM-1PM
There will be fun games, a read-aloud, a book giveaway and a balloon artist.
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View
Address: 500 Castro St, Mountain View
Dates: December 7- December 9
Times: December 7 though December 8 it is at 7:30PM-9:30. On December 9 it is at 2PM-4PM.
There will be a performance. Tickets starting at $162.
Nutcracker - Redwood City
Address: 2215 Broadway
Dates: December 15-16
Times: December 15 7PM, December 16 2PM
You get to watch a play called "The Nutcracker".
Coast side Night of Lights - Half Moon Bay
Address: 541 Main Street, Half Moon Bay
Dates: December 1
Times: 6PM
There will be a parade and there will be Santa Claus. You can also bring your pets with you.
