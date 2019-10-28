PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E power shutoffs expected to majorly impact Bay Area's morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E's power shutoffs are expected to have major impact on the Bay Area's Monday morning commute, with service canceled and reduced in many cities including San Francisco and Marin & Sonoma Counties.

In San Francisco, the Municipal Transportation Agency tweeted Sunday evening that they would have several routes out of service tomorrow due to projected lack of operators. They also said that Cable Car service would be canceled and replaced with bus service.



In the North Bay SMART Train announced late Sunday that they would not have any train service on Monday.

In a statement they said: "When PG&E turns the power back on, local jurisdictions have to reactivate all traffic control systems and synchronize them with SMART railroad crossing warning devices. To protect the public safety, provide time for local jurisdictions to reactivate traffic control systems, and to clear downed trees from tracks due to continuing high winds, train service will be canceled on Monday, October 28."

Golden Gate Transit also announced a slew of cancellations for Monday connected to the PG&E shutoffs. Cancellations include Southbound Route 72, 72X, 74 & 76 and Route 31 shuttle trips between San Rafael and Larkspur Ferry.



They did day that Northbound evening commute trips will operate to Sonoma County as scheduled, but only as far north as Santa Rosa Transit Mall.

Golden Gate Ferry officials were able to continue to operate Sunday despite the power shutoff and anticipate that they will be able to do the same on Monday.

However, the San Francisco Bay Ferry was not able to operate on Sunday due to the high winds.

While officials believe they will be able to operate on Monday morning commuters out of Vallejo could still be slightly impacted.

Their ticket office is suffering a power outage and they tweeted Sunday that people may not be able to purchase tickets in the morning.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscosonomaoaklandmuniferrypg&e public safety power shutoffcommutingtraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
PG&E warns customers of more possible outages this week
Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E warns customers of more possible outages this week
Blaze erupts along 405 Fwy. near Getty Center, prompts evacuations
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy conditions, high fire danger continues
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
Kincade Fire: Incredible video shows battle to save Windsor
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Show More
New emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa as Kincade Fire doubles in size
LIVE: Poor air quality in Bay Area from Kincade Fire
Martinez fire update: Evacuations lifted, 50 acres burned
Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources
4 homes damaged as wind propels fire in Milpitas
More TOP STORIES News