PG&E power shutoffs expected to majorly impact Bay Area's morning commute

HeadsUp: Some routes tomorrow may be impacted due to operator availability because of the #KincadeFire. Please check @nextbus and feel free to reach out to us on Twitter for real time updates starting @ 5am. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) October 28, 2019

ALERT (no. 2): On Monday, Oct. 28, southbound Route 101 will begin at Rohnert Park Expwy & Commerce Blvd. Route 101X will begin at SB Hwy 101/Rohnert Park Expy bus pad. Northbound trips will operate as far north as Santa Rosa Transit Mall. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Golden Gate Transit (@GoldenGateBus) October 28, 2019

Normal ferry service expected on Monday for Vallejo, Alameda, Oakland, Harbor Bay, Richmond and South San Francisco. If weather or power outages change that, we'll advise via BayAlerts. Sign up here: https://t.co/snCQETJuGK — San Francisco Bay Ferry (@SFBayFerry) October 28, 2019

The Vallejo Ferry Ticket Office is suffering a power outage. This may affect Monday's hours. Buy November monthly passes at Bay Crossings in the S.F. Ferry Building or wait until later in the week. Use @Hopthru for regular tickets if you don't have @BayAreaClipper. — San Francisco Bay Ferry (@SFBayFerry) October 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E's power shutoffs are expected to have major impact on the Bay Area's Monday morning commute, with service canceled and reduced in many cities including San Francisco and Marin & Sonoma Counties.In San Francisco, the Municipal Transportation Agency tweeted Sunday evening that they would have several routes out of service tomorrow due to projected lack of operators. They also said that Cable Car service would be canceled and replaced with bus service.In the North Bay SMART Train announced late Sunday that they would not have any train service on Monday.In a statement they said:Golden Gate Transit also announced a slew of cancellations for Monday connected to the PG&E shutoffs. Cancellations include Southbound Route 72, 72X, 74 & 76 and Route 31 shuttle trips between San Rafael and Larkspur Ferry.They did day that Northbound evening commute trips will operate to Sonoma County as scheduled, but only as far north as Santa Rosa Transit Mall.Golden Gate Ferry officials were able to continue to operate Sunday despite the power shutoff and anticipate that they will be able to do the same on Monday.However, the San Francisco Bay Ferry was not able to operate on Sunday due to the high winds.While officials believe they will be able to operate on Monday morning commuters out of Vallejo could still be slightly impacted.Their ticket office is suffering a power outage and they tweeted Sunday that people may not be able to purchase tickets in the morning.